"It is special": Ranbir Kapoor on first Holi with daughter Raha

Holi is around the corner and actor Ranbir Kapoor has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, it is his first Holi with his daughter Raha, who was born on November 6, 2022. "This Holi is special as it's my and Alia's first Holi as a married couple and also as parents. I feel totally blessed that we have such a beautiful baby girl in our life and I don't think that there's any bigger blessing than that," Ranbir told ANI.

Ranbir also hinted that he might miss celebrating Holi with his wife and daughter this year as Alia is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. "Alia is in Kashmir for the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani' shoot. Raha is also with her. I miss them terribly. I can't wait till they come back on 9th March," Ranbir said.

This year's Holi is special for Ranbir for another reason as well. His film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' is releasing on the festival of colours on March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' is a rom-com, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

"I felt excited to play this 'makkaar' character in the film. I felt rejuvenated. I am sure this film will entertain the audience and bring smiles to their face," Ranbir said while promoting his film in the capital. (ANI)

