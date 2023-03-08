Left Menu

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31

SharatKatariya ManeeshSharma yrf, he wrote in the post.Sui Dhaaga, also starring Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Namit Das, was screened in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival SIFF, the Belt and Road Film Week, in 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:19 IST
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

''Sui Dhaaga - Made In India'', the 2018 film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, will hit the screens in China on March 31.

Production house Yash Raj Films made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

''A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023,'' the makers said in the tweet.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, ''Sui Dhaaga'' followed Mauji and Mamta (played by Dhawan and Sharma), a married couple in small-town India who begin their own small-scale clothing business. The Hindi film, produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, opened in India on September 28, 2018 to positive reviews and emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Dhawan also shared the news on Instagram.

''A super special film that won everyone's love! #SuiDhaaga - Made In India set to release in China on 31st March! #SharatKatariya | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf,'' he wrote in the post.

''Sui Dhaaga'', also starring Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Namit Das, was screened in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the Belt and Road Film Week, in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023