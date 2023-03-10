House of the Dragon Season 2 will introduce five new Dragons, says showrunner

Showrunner Ryan Condal has dropped a hint about what fans can expect in House of the Dragon Season 2. According to Condal, the next installment of the popular Game of Thrones prequel will introduce five new dragons, and production will begin soon.

During an HBO For Your Consideration (FYC) event, as reported by Deadline, Condal revealed that the decision to introduce new dragons was made after writer George R.R. Martin praised the creativity of House of the Dragon. Martin commended the show's previous dragons for having distinct personalities, unlike those featured in Game of Thrones, which he found to be monotonous. Although Condal did not provide any further details about the upcoming dragons or any other plot points, fans are eagerly anticipating what new surprises are in store for them in House of the Dragon Season 2.

At a recent For Your Consideration event for House of the Dragon, showrunner Ryan Condal was joined on stage by eight cast members, including Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine. Also in attendance was George R.R. Martin, co-creator of the series and author of the books on which it is based. After a screening of the season one finale, the panel engaged in a Q&A session moderated by Josh Gad.

Martin praised Condal's writing staff and the creative additions they made to his skeletal material. "Fire & Blood is an outline, and you can't present an outline on television. So it has to be filled in. And that's where I think Ryan and his staff of writers have done a marvelous job," Martin said. As for the pressure of following the success of Game of Thrones, Martin noted that it paled in comparison to the pressure he feels to finish the final books in his A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The cast also discussed their favorite moments from filming season one, with Paddy Considine recalling the difficult shoot of his character's walk to the Iron Throne. The discussion eventually devolved into silly jokes and anecdotes.

The highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2 is scheduled to debut in late 2024. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what's in store for the next chapter of the hit fantasy series. In the meantime, viewers can catch up on Season 1, which is currently available for streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu.

