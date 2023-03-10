Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire on set of TV serial `Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:03 IST
A major fire broke out on the set of TV serial ''Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'' at Film City in suburban Goregaon here on Friday afternoon but there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The TV show's production house said in a statement that ''the members of the cast and crew'' of the serial were safe.

The blaze was doused after six hours, around 10.30 pm, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot, he said, adding that it soon spread to other three adjacent sets.

Thick clouds of black smoke emanating from the studio could be seen from afar.

At least 12 fire engines, seven water jetties, one water tanker, three automatic turn-tables (AWTT), one quick response vehicle and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot, the official said.

The fire brigade pegged the fire as level-3 with level-4 being the most serious.

In a statement, production house Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films said members of the serials cast and crew were safe.

