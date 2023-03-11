Tarun Tahiliani showcases spring-summer collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani showcased his latest spring-summer collection, an amalgamation of music, words, and contemporary designs, on the day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. The range was the veteran designer's take on Lakme's lightweight trend of the season 'As light as air, as bold as you'.

Adorned by light textures, Tahiliani's creations combined structured draping with traditional embroidery reimagined in non-traditional sprays and settings. The luxe pret collection was presented in a spectrum ranging from neutral, nude, pastel, metallic and red. Inspired by the water motif in Tahiliani's collection, pianist and composer Sahil Vasudeva lent a modern cinematic piano soundtrack to the show, performing his own composition Qinara and Lighthouse - a reimagination of Philip Glass' works. "I am elated to be back to Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI and bring 'Sheer Drama' to the runway – celebrating the spirit of women owning their true self being #UnapologeticallyMÉ. The collection is all about the drape, which is rooted firmly in the Indian identity. As it evolves into a more global instrument of sculpting fashion narratives, I now try through the structured drape, to preserve our heritage on a more cerebral level,'' Tahiliani said in a statement. ''The Indian dialogue of drape, cultural identity, and predominantly, is a fine form developing over millennia. We are simplifying it for the contemporary context, without relying on surface ornamentation. Our spring/summer collection speaks to this modernity — traditional drape suspended in time,'' the designer added.

The collection was presented in collaboration with international fashion stylist, Louw Kotze. Actor Sobhita Dhulipal was the showstopper and walked the runway in a red ensemble.

Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, it was great to collaborate with Tahiliani and make-up artist Daniel Bauer for the show.

''We are proud to have partnered with Tarun Tahiliani and make-up artist Daniel Bauer, who spectacularly brought to life the sheer drama not just with the glamorous yet unapologetic Indian drape, but also complimented it with the air-light look and bold matte red velvet lip. We hope to continue to bring many more look inspired collaborations at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI,'' Dhillion said. The five-day fashion gala concludes on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)