Weekend Holi celebration in South Africa attracts hundreds

An all-day celebration of Holi in Johannesburg on Saturday attracted more than 500 people of all communities to share in the fun and frolic of bedaubing each other with coloured powders and sprays as they also danced away to a variety of entertainment for the day.

The event was organised jointly by India Club SA, a non-profit organisation of Indian expatriates settled in South Africa, and the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg on the grounds of the Marlboro Temple near South Africa's economic business hub of Sandton. The venue was selected because it was central to all areas of Gauteng province to allow people to attend.

A variety of food from the different regions of India was also on offer, with dance groups from the different expatriate Indian organisation performing cultural items from their home regions.

"India's diverse culture and traditions give birth to numerous festivals and occasions to celebrate. In fact, many Indian festivals are celebrated not just in our country, but all over the world," said Manish Gupta, chairman of the India Club.

"Holi, of course, is one such favourite. It's the festival of colour and is all about spreading love, joy and sharing Holi wishes," Gupta added as he explained that a Saturday was chosen because people were then free to come join in, as on weekdays they would all be at work.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar, participating in Holi in South Africa for the first time since his arrival two months ago, said Holi was an occasion to forget about any enmity or rivalry and enjoy the festive event.

"South Africa is a Rainbow Nation and this is also reflected in the people here today. Our effort has been mainly to bring together the local Indian community who are very much a part of that Rainbow Nation, and our Indian expatriates from all regions of India in one place to play Holi today," Kumar said.

"I must say that I have been celebrating Holi all over the world. In the US, in the Middle East, this Holi in South Africa is also very similar in terms of the message that we convey through it, which is that we ask all communities to forget their differences and come celebrate together with colour, sweets and everything else," he said.

Gupta said the Holi event was a precursor to the annual India Day in August, when the India Club traditionally hosts over 10,000 people to a full day of diverse entertainment, cuisine and culture from India to mark Independence Day.

