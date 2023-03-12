Left Menu

Gujarati folk singer showered with cash during bhajan programme

Gujarati folk singer Kritidan Gadhvi was showered with lakhs of cash at a bhajan programme in Valsad on Saturday night.

Gujarati folk singer Kritidan Gadhvi was showered with lakhs of cash at a bhajan programme in Valsad on Saturday night. People rained notes of10, 20, 50 and 100 rupees in Kirtidan and Vanita Patel's bhajan programme, which also included children, and youth apart from the elders.

On Saturday, Valsad Agniveer Gau Seva Dal organised a special bhajan programme for the protection and service of the cow where Gadhvi and singer Vanita performed. Hundreds of people arrived at Valsad to attend the bhajan programme.

"The event was organised to raise funds to serve the cows, which are unwell and can't move. All the money goes to charity," Gadhvi told ANI. This is not the first time when people rained lakhs of cash at bhajan programmes.

Earlier the Swami Vivekananda Eye Temple Trust organised a bhajan programme to collect funds for a new eye hospital. The Programme was held at Supa village of Navsari where Kirtidan Gadhvi and another folk singer Urvashi Raddiya's performed. Hundreds of people arrived at the Supa Village to listen to the programme and showered notes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 rupees in the Bhajan programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

