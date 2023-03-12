Left Menu

Radhika Madan elated to shoot in hometown Delhi

In her career of 9 years, actress Radhika Madan is excited to shoot for a project in her hometown Delhi for the very first time.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:22 IST
Radhika Madan elated to shoot in hometown Delhi
Radhika Madan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In her career of 9 years, actress Radhika Madan is excited to shoot for a project in her hometown Delhi for the very first time. Taking to Instagram Story, Radhika dropped a video from her car. In the video, she is seen passing by Delhi's iconic India Gate.

"9 years in the industry and this is the FIRST time I'm shooting in MY CITY! dilli," she captioned the post. However, Radhika did not reveal the name of the project for which she has been shooting in Delhi.

In the upcoming months, Radhika will be seen in Kachhey Limbu, which premiered at TIFF. She also has Sanaa, which garnered international acclaim at Black Nights Film Festival. Sharing her experience of working on the film, Radhika earlier said, "Sanaa is by far the toughest character to let go off. She slowly seeps into your veins and before you know it she has already captured you. After a very long time, I have witnessed this magical, surreal energy on the set while performing. Sanaa will always be closest to my heart; it has completely changed me as a person and as an actor."

Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of 'Sanaa'. Radhika will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the remake of Suriya's hit film Soorarai Pottru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023