'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' raises Rs 53.16 crore in four days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' has raised Rs 53.16 crore nett in four days. In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday. ''#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects Rs. 16.57 CR NBOC on Saturday, crossing its release day collection and shows a growth of 64% compared to Friday. Total NBOC - Rs. 53.16 CR,'' the note read. ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

