'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' raises Rs 53.16 crore in four days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has raised Rs 53.16 crore nett in four days. In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:04 IST
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' raises Rs 53.16 crore in four days
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' has raised Rs 53.16 crore nett in four days. In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday. ''#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects Rs. 16.57 CR NBOC on Saturday, crossing its release day collection and shows a growth of 64% compared to Friday. Total NBOC - Rs. 53.16 CR,'' the note read. ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'' is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

