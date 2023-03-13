Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: Michelle Yeoh stuns in white couture gown

Actor Michelle Yeoh, nominated in the Best Actress category, raised the glam quotient on the Academy Awards red carpet. Michelle stunned everyone in a textured white Dior gown. Check out the photo here:

Yeoh is nominated in the 'Best Actress' category for her film 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. She is the first actress of Asian descent to achieve this feat. At the time the nominations were announced, Yeoh told Deadline following the Oscar nomination news: "I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.' That is the most important thing. I'm very ordinary. I just work very hard. There are so many brilliant actresses and actors out there who know that they have a seat at the table. All they have to do is find an opportunity and get there."

The Academy Awards have been criticized in the past for nominating primarily white actors. However, this year, several Asian actors have nods from the Academy including Yeoh's costars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, as well as Hong Chau for The Whale. This marks the highest number of Asian acting nominees recognized by the academy in its history, according to Variety. She is nominated against Andrea Riseborough from 'To Leslie', Michelle Williams from 'The Fabelmans', Cate Blanchett from 'Tar', and Ana de Armas from 'Blonde'.

In fact, the film 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' has bagged the most nominations this year - a total of 11. (ANI)

