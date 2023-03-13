FACTBOX-Winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM "Navalny" BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann CINEMATOGRAPHY "All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

PRODUCTION DESIGN "All Quiet On The Western Front" COSTUME DESIGN "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING "The Whale" DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM "The Elephant Whisperers"

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION "An Irish Goodbye" SHORT FILM, ANIMATED "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)