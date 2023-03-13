Will come up with five books on Goa trees, islands, says Guv Pillai

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said he would be coming out with five books on the ancient trees and islands of the coastal state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 'heritage yatra' that he undertook in the southern part of the state to learn about the rich eco-cultural traditions attached to the trees, Pillai said such information must reach the people.

''The current yatra would be followed by visits to the islands of Goa. At the end of these initiatives, I will be publishing five books which would be distributed free of cost to tourists. The people visiting this state should know the importance of these trees and these places,'' he said.

On Monday, the Governor visited Margao's Holy Spirit Church, which has a 450-year-old tree in its compound, as well as a tree near a temple in Quepem town.

The priest of Holy Spirit Church said the tree was planted 450 years ago when the renowned place of worship was founded.

''The Heritage Tour designed by Raj Bhavan aims to highlight the importance of out valuable assets that are ancient trees. Raj Bhavan has initiated a study of 41 ancient trees, of which 31 will be declared as Heritage Trees of Goa,'' he informed.

Historian Sanjiv Sardesai, who accompanied the governor on the tour, hailed Pillai for the initiative.

''It is unfortunate we don't know the history of the trees of Goa,'' Sardesai said.

