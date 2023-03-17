Left Menu

Taylor Swift set to drop four unreleased songs soon

On the eve of the opening night of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has announced she will release four previously unreleased songs.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:58 IST
Taylor Swift set to drop four unreleased songs soon
Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the eve of the opening night of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has announced she will release four previously unreleased songs. Three of the tracks are from Swift's extensive re-recording project, and one is an unofficially unreleased song from the "Lover" period. On the eve of the opening night of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift announced she will release four previously unheard songs at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

Taylor made the announcement via her Instagram story. She wrote, "In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight." Taylor also mentioned the name of the tracks she's set to release - "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the unreleased song "All of the Girls You Loved Before" was a part of Taylor Swift's 2019 "Lover" album. After being leaked in February this year, the song quickly became popular on TikTok and received calls from fans for an official release. It wasn't required to re-record it because it was recorded after she switched from Big Machine to Republic Records, making it the only one of the four songs without a "Taylor's Version" tag. Due to the fact that they were never included on a Swift album, fans may have been concerned that two "Hunger Games" soundtrack cuts would be left orphaned in her re-records.

"The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12" included "Eyes Wide," which was released in March 2012. However, "If We Were A Movie" comes before an as-yet-unannounced deluxe edition of Taylor Swift's album "Speak Now," which many fans believe will be the singer's next album of re-recorded songs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023