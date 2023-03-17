Taylor Swift set to drop four unreleased songs soon

On the eve of the opening night of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has announced she will release four previously unreleased songs. Three of the tracks are from Swift's extensive re-recording project, and one is an unofficially unreleased song from the "Lover" period. On the eve of the opening night of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift announced she will release four previously unheard songs at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

Taylor made the announcement via her Instagram story. She wrote, "In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight." Taylor also mentioned the name of the tracks she's set to release - "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the unreleased song "All of the Girls You Loved Before" was a part of Taylor Swift's 2019 "Lover" album. After being leaked in February this year, the song quickly became popular on TikTok and received calls from fans for an official release. It wasn't required to re-record it because it was recorded after she switched from Big Machine to Republic Records, making it the only one of the four songs without a "Taylor's Version" tag. Due to the fact that they were never included on a Swift album, fans may have been concerned that two "Hunger Games" soundtrack cuts would be left orphaned in her re-records.

"The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12" included "Eyes Wide," which was released in March 2012. However, "If We Were A Movie" comes before an as-yet-unannounced deluxe edition of Taylor Swift's album "Speak Now," which many fans believe will be the singer's next album of re-recorded songs. (ANI)

