Police Sub-Inspector mowed down by a speeding truck in Bihar's Banka

A sub-inspector (SI) was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was on duty in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Purendra Kumar Singh (SI), posted at Panjwara police station.

Talking to PTI, Banka SP, Upendra Nath Verma, said, ''The incident took place near Dhuriya chowk when Purendra Kumar Singh, along with other security personnel, was on duty and checking vehicles on Wednesday night. When Singh tried to stop a speeding truck, the driver did not stop the vehicle and crushed the SI before speeding away.'' The truck was chased by a police vehicle, and the truck driver and helper were arrested, he said.

Singh was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead, said the SP, adding that ''I also reached the spot and the hospital immediately after receiving the information. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.'' His body will be brought to the police lines on Thursday, where a guard of honour will be given. Later, his mortal remains were sent to his ancestral place for performing the last rites, the SP said.

