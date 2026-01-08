Left Menu

Police Sub-Inspector mowed down by a speeding truck in Bihar's Banka

A sub-inspector SI was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was on duty in Bihars Banka district, police said on Thursday.The deceased has been identified as Purendra Kumar Singh SI, posted at Panjwara police station.Talking to PTI, Banka SP, Upendra Nath Verma, said, The incident took place near Dhuriya chowk when Purendra Kumar Singh, along with other security personnel, was on duty and checking vehicles on Wednesday night.

PTI | Banka | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:06 IST
Police Sub-Inspector mowed down by a speeding truck in Bihar's Banka
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector (SI) was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was on duty in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Purendra Kumar Singh (SI), posted at Panjwara police station.

Talking to PTI, Banka SP, Upendra Nath Verma, said, ''The incident took place near Dhuriya chowk when Purendra Kumar Singh, along with other security personnel, was on duty and checking vehicles on Wednesday night. When Singh tried to stop a speeding truck, the driver did not stop the vehicle and crushed the SI before speeding away.'' The truck was chased by a police vehicle, and the truck driver and helper were arrested, he said.

Singh was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead, said the SP, adding that ''I also reached the spot and the hospital immediately after receiving the information. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.'' His body will be brought to the police lines on Thursday, where a guard of honour will be given. Later, his mortal remains were sent to his ancestral place for performing the last rites, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
2
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
3
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia
4
Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026