Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt

No casualty is reported, he said. The blaze erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure in the afternoon, the Fire Brigade official said, adding it was a level 1 minor emergency call fire.The fire was put out after 30 minutes, the official said. The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:48 IST
Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out in a garment unit located near a hospital in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai city on Sunday, an official said. No casualty is reported, he said. The blaze erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure in the afternoon, the Fire Brigade official said, adding it was a ''level 1'' (minor emergency call) fire.

The fire was put out after 30 minutes, the official said. The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023