Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour with a six-song set from her album Lover on Friday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago.

PTI | Glendale | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:06 IST
Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour with a six-song set from her album "Lover" on Friday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago. "I don't know how to address the way this is making me feel right now," Swift, who hasn't toured since 2018, said early in the show.

She ended the concert with a seven-song set from her latest album "Midnights,'' closing with the song "Karma." In between she played clusters of songs from most of her albums — and just one, "Tim McGraw," from her 2006 self-titled debut. In the end it took 44 songs and just over three hours for her to span her 17-year career. Having not toured for her previous three albums, this concert series is intended to play catchup by providing the live debut of many of those songs. When Swift announced the tour in November she called it "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)." Swift seemed to acknowledgethe Ticketmaster furor that sullied the run-up to the tour when she told the crowd of more than 70,000 that she understands it took "considerable effort" for them to be there. After another show at the same venue Saturday night, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then AT&T Stadium near Dallas. It concludes with two Los Angeles-area shows in August.

