Hammer Attack in Telangana: Jilted Lover's Revenge

In a shocking incident in Telangana, a 25-year-old woman faced a brutal hammer attack by an alleged jilted lover on Thursday. The law student, who was visiting her sister's house in Suryapet, sustained critical injuries to the head, police revealed.

The accused, aged 29, reportedly attacked her three times, leading to severe bleeding. She was quickly transferred to a Hyderabad hospital for medical treatment. The local community intervened, capturing and restraining the suspect before he, too, was hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the confrontation.

Authorities disclosed that the assailant once shared a lengthy relationship with the victim that had recently soured. Following a complaint from the woman's brother-in-law, police have filed an attempt to murder charge against the suspect, unfolding yet another layer of investigation into the motive behind this violent act.

