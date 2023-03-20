Left Menu

Netflix announces new series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites', to premiere next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 11:13 IST
Netflix announces new series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites', to premiere next month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
''Rumi the vampire has broken one of her 'fangs' during a hunt. Roy, the fainthearted, boy-next-door 'human' dentist is confident he can fix it for her. ''Sparks fly, and one can't miss this love story, however impossible it may seem,'' read the synopsis issued by the streamer on World Oral Hygiene Day, observed annually on March 20.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the upcoming series also stars Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome.

