Netflix announces new series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites', to premiere next month
Tooth Pari When Love Bites, a romantic fantasy thriller series, is set to start streaming on Netflix from April 20.Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the Kolkata-set love story stars Tanya Maniktala of A Suitable Boy fame and Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Hindi cinema debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi.In Tooth Pari When Love Bites, Maniktala plays Rumi, a beautiful vampire, and Maheshwari essays the role of Roy, a human dentist.Rumi the vampire has broken one of her fangs during a hunt.
