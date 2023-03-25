Left Menu

Hailey Biber "thanks" Selena Gomez for speaking out, wishes love to win over hatred

Hours after Selena Gomez spoke in support of Hailey Bieber in the wake of the latter receiving death threats, Hailey wrote a thank you note for Selena.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 10:25 IST
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.
Hours after Selena Gomez spoke in support of Hailey Bieber in the wake of the latter receiving death threats, Hailey wrote a thank you note for Selena. In the long post shared on the Instagram story, Hailey wrote, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

Justin Bieber's wife continued, "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together." Hailey concluded by saying, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop," Gomez urged her fans and followers in her Friday post. Reportedly, the feud between Hailey and Gomez started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer online.

A few months ago, Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."TikTok users surmised that Hailey was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed. The beef between the two celebrities dates back to 2018 when Hailey Bieber got engaged to Justin Bieber just months after he ended his relationship with Gomez, whom he dated on and off for eight years, for good. (ANI)

