Left Menu

Elliott plans bid for parts of embattled Cineworld -Sky News

Elliott is interested in acquiring Cineworld's operations in eastern Europe and Israel, Sky said. Cineworld, which is currently under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:22 IST
Elliott plans bid for parts of embattled Cineworld -Sky News
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Activist investor Elliott Management is planning a takeover of parts of the embattled British cinema operator Cineworld Group, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Elliott has tabled a bid to buy Cineworld's operations outside Britain and the United States, and is understood to have explored a bid for the whole of the London-based group, the report said. Elliott is interested in acquiring Cineworld's operations in eastern Europe and Israel, Sky said.

Cineworld, which is currently under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Elliott Management declined to comment on the report.

Sky News reported last week

that rival cinema operator Vue International had not been able to pursue discussions about a deal for Cineworld, after it was frozen out of a sale process run by Cineworld's advisers. Cineworld

said in February it may emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the first half of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023