Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri to open on April 22

The portals of Gangotri Dham will also be opened for the devotees, with which this years Chardham Yatra will commence.Meanwhile, the sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April while the doors of Badrinath will open on 27 April. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are the world-famous Chardhams of Garhwal.

PTI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:01 IST
The doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams here will open for the devotees next month.

Secretary of the Yamunotri Temple Committee Suresh Uniyal said that the portals of Yamunotri Dham will open on April 22 at 12.41 pm. The portals of Gangotri Dham will also be opened for the devotees, with which this year's Chardham Yatra will commence.

Meanwhile, the sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April while the doors of Badrinath will open on 27 April. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are the world-famous Chardhams of Garhwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

