Left Menu

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain to star in series 'The Savant'

Actress Jessica Chastain has bagged a role in Apple limited series 'The Savant'.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:39 IST
Oscar winner Jessica Chastain to star in series 'The Savant'
Jessica Chastain (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Jessica Chastain has bagged a role in Apple limited series 'The Savant'. According to Variety, the series is inspired by a true story published in Cosmopolitan in August 2019.

Exact plot details for the series are being kept under wraps, but the Cosmopolitan article tells the story of a real woman who has come to be known as "the Savant" as she infiltrates hate groups online to help stop large-scale public attacks. The series hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content. Melissa James Gibson ("Anatomy of a Scandal," "The Americans") will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her overall deal with Fifth Season. Matthew Heineman ("A Private War," "Retrograde") will direct and executive produce.

Also, Chastain will executive produce in addition to starring via Freckle Films. Chastain won the Academy Award for best actress for her work in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" in 2022. She has been nominated two other times -- for "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Help." Her other notable film roles include starring in "The Good Nurse," "Armageddon Time," "Molly's Game," "Interstellar," and "A Most Violent Year." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023