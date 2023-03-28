English translation of Nepali novel 'Phoolange' to release next month

The English translation of the Nepali novel ''Phoolange'' will hit the stands on April 17, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday.

Penned by Darjeeling-based writer Lekhnath Chhetri, ''Fruits of the Barren Tree'' revolves around the failed Gorkha movement for a separate state. The original novel was shortlisted for the 'Madan Puraskar', Nepal's most prestigious literary award, in 2021.

The upcoming edition is translated by editor-translator Anurag Basnet.

''The story of the Indian Gorkhas, particularly concentrated in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, has been left almost unread (or unwritten by us), apart from a few notable works. It gives me pleasure that we are embarking on a journey where we, a marginalized community, are telling our story to the rest of India,'' Chhetri said in a statement.

Set in the late 1980s in Darjeeling, the book explores the conflict between rival political parties, as well as the state's security forces. Touted to be a deep dive into the impact of violent movements on ordinary people's lives, the novel presents a compelling portrait of Darjeeling beyond the postcards and brochures of a tourist location.

According to Basnet, the publication of ''Fruits of the Barren Tree'' is an acknowledgement of multi-faceted literary narratives, and the ''acceptance of literary translations like these is a momentous step in validating multiple narrative realities that bring along lives, topographies, moments, and emotions that remain unknown''.

''The story of the hills will inspire and enrich Indian literature and kindle hope that many other voices will join in times to come,'' he added.

The novel is currently available for pre-order across all major e-commerce websites.

