Netflix's Black Knight gets release date (Plus Kim Woo-bin shares his experience)

Netflix has finally unveiled the release date for its upcoming Korean drama series, Black Knight. The show, which is based on Lee YunGyun's webtoon Delivery Knight, is set in a dystopian future where air pollution has become so severe that people can only survive with respirators. With only 1% of the Korean peninsula's original population remaining, delivery drivers have become vital to the survival of its inhabitants.

Black Knight follows the story of a legendary delivery man known as '5-8', who possesses exceptional fighting skills. The lead role is played by the popular actor Kim Woo-bin, who shared his experience working on the show, saying, "I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did."

The poster for Black Knight features Woo-bin's character arriving to deliver a crucial package amidst a storm of dust and pollutants. With the ruined city in the background, he stands out as a beacon of hope to those still living in the dystopian world. His number is emblazoned prominently on both his hat and delivery truck, hinting at the importance of delivery drivers in the story. The poster also reveals the release date, which is written on the box of the package he is delivering.

Kim Woo-bin is a prominent member of the Korean cast. He appears to have thoroughly enjoyed filming for the new series on Netflix. "During the filming of this series, I experienced immense happiness, and I hope that our hard work will resonate with viewers, and they too will cherish every moment of it," he expressed.

Song Seung-heon plays Kang You-seok, the sole heir to the Chunmyung Group, and Esom portrays a major with the Defense Intelligence Command. Cho Ui-seok, who previously directed hit Korean films like Master, Cold Eyes, and The World of Silence, is the director of the series.

Netflix has been making strides in the Korean drama industry with its recent successes, including Squid Game and The Glory. The second part of The Glory managed to hold onto the top spot on Netflix's most-viewed list with a staggering 123.59 hours viewed in its second week. With its cast and exciting premise, Black Knight looks set to be another hit for the streaming giant.

Black Knight will be released on May 12, 2023. See the new poster below.

Also Read: Updates on K-drama "The Price of Confession" featuring Song Hye-kyo and Han So Hee