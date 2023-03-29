Updates on K-drama "The Price of Confession" featuring Song Hye-kyo and Han So Hee

News broke in August 2022 that Song Hye-kyo and director Lee Eung-bok, who worked together on Descendants of the Sun, are likely to collaborate again for a new K-drama titled "The Master of Confession." Fans were thrilled to learn that Han So Hee, a famous actress, might also join the series. Recently, Han So-hee confirmed the news by sharing a black and white picture of Song Hye-kyo and herself on her Instagram account, with the caption "Price of Confession." Song Hye-kyo shared the post on her Instagram story with a white heart and Han So-hee commented on it with the caption "mine."

"The Price of Confession" follows the lives of two women who become entangled in a murder case. Song Hye-kyo portrays An Yoon-Soo, an art teacher whose life changes due to the murder case. Han So-hee plays Mo Eun, a mysterious woman with antisocial tendencies.

Director Sim Na-yeon, known for her work on dramas such as "Beyond Evil" and "At Eighteen," will be helming "The Price of Confession." The show's screenplay will be penned by screenwriter Kwon Jong-kwan, who has previously worked on projects such as "Sad Movie" and "Proof of Innocence." With a talented production team and an exciting cast, "The Price of Confession" is sure to be a highly anticipated drama.

Apart from "The Price of Confession," Han So Hee will also star in the upcoming Netflix drama "Kyungsung Creature" with Park Seo Joon. She rose to fame with her bold and daring role in "The World of the Married" and has also appeared in dramas such as "My Name" and "100 Days My Prince."

Song Hye-kyo garnered critical acclaim for her role in the newly released Netflix drama "The Glory Part 1 and 2" alongside Lee Do-hyun. Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming collaboration between Song Hye-kyo and Han So Hee in "The Price of Confession."

