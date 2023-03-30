Want to be voice for unconventional films, says Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey says he wants to create an identity for himself by essaying unconventional roles.

The actor, who has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “A Death In The Gunj”, “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Chhapaak”, said he will continue to try his hand at unusual characters.

''The idea has always been and still continues to remain that way, which is to do unconventional stuff, which are closer to me or not closer to me, or be an alternate voice,” Massey told PTI.

It is natural for the actor to be drawn towards ''things which are unconventional'', he added.

''Probably I was naturally drawn towards these things, whether it was cinema, or like my favourite sports, or reading books, the actors I admire or the kind of cinema I grew up watching,” he said.

As an actor, Massey said he is aware that not many filmmakers are willing to bet on him for solo theatrical releases as yet. ''My films are not in the cinema (theatres) and I am pretty much aware of that. And I also know why they are not in the cinema, especially when I am leading a cast, is because I still haven’t arrived in the business. There is a long way but I am happy with the way I am doing and the kind of stories I am telling,” the 35-year-old actor said. His next release is “Gaslight”, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh.

The mystery-thriller is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

In the movie, Massey plays Kapil, a subservient manager-assistant.

“This is a classic whodunit so there are certain tropes, there are certain limitations with the genre. I am playing a character like the rest of us, who are seen as the culprit. Kapil has his own grey areas, like all of us, and there is a lot of human element to him as well, like the rest of the cast,” he said. ''Gaslight'' will be released on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

