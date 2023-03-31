Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 18 preview: Ruzek may make a bold move to infiltrate Beck family

Chicago P.D. is a popular American police procedural television series that follows the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department as they solve crimes in the city. It premiered in 2014 and has gained a large following of fans over the years. The show is known for its strong ensemble cast and intense action sequences.

On April 5, 2023, NBC is set to air Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 18, entitled "You Only Die Twice," which has left fans eagerly anticipating its release. Before diving into what to expect from the upcoming episode, it's worth recapping Season 10 thus far.

The Intelligent Unit is facing a tough challenge with Sean O'Neal's case. However, after discovering crucial evidence, they begin closing in on O'Neal with determination. Meanwhile, the team is also investigating a new drug that has caused harm to a child and is trying to prevent it from reaching the public. In addition, they're working on a pharmacy robbery gang case that ultimately takes a surprising turn when a new officer joins the team.

The team also tackles a series of home invasions with the help of Detective Borkowski, a friend of Ruzek's, while Torres clashes with Borkowski over their different policing styles. Another investigation involves Intelligence helping State's Attorney Nina Chapman investigate a drug runner with a connection to a past case. However, Voight discovers a secret from Chapman's past that puts the investigation at risk and threatens her career.

Further investigations lead to intense situations, such as Burgess and Ruzek finding themselves trapped on a subway train with an injured individual after a shooting. They uncover a dark family drama, with Burgess's involvement in the shooting triggering painful memories. Additionally, Ruzek goes undercover to investigate the Becks, where he earns their trust and uncovers chilling information about Samantha's father, Richard.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 18 is expected to feature a tragic crime that brings the Intelligence Unit closer to the Beck family and their dangerous ideology. This indicates that the team will likely investigate the Becks further, potentially leading to more discoveries about their activities and motivations.

Ruzek, who has been working undercover to infiltrate the Becks, is also expected to make progress in this episode. It's suggested that he will make a bold move that will earn Samantha and Richard's trust, which could potentially provide the Intelligence Unit with valuable information about the family's criminal activities.

Chicago P.D. S10 Ep 18 will release on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm (ET). Follow NBC to watch the show and stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the NBC series.

