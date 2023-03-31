Singapore-based Indian tech professionals launch film focusing on loneliness

A group of Indian-origin technology professionals here have directed their energies towards making a film that explores themes of alienation and loneliness set in present-day Singapore.

Rajith Mohan, a banking sector technologist, Gibu George, an IT project manager and Jayaram Nair, a professional in the logistics and shipping industry, have teamed up to make a short film that explores loneliness and ageing in Singapore.

Working during their free time, their labour of love titled: ''The Wheel'' is now ready for release.

The film will be screened in theatres here on Saturday.

"It is a poignant exploration of the challenges of modern life, including loneliness, the search for connection and the complexities of navigating a rapidly changing and diverse society," Mohan told PTI.

Shot across Singapore, ''The Wheel'' was screened at international film festivals and won 14 awards.

One of the key themes explored in "The Wheel" is the Butterfly Dream philosophy, which suggests that life is nothing but a dream.

The movie also touches upon racial tensions and addresses loneliness, which is a prevalent issue in Singapore, where over 30 per cent of the population is single.

The film has used a real-life incident involving an inter-racial couple to drive home an important message on unity and acceptance, Mohan, who is also a theatre actor, said.

"The portrayal of racial tensions serves to highlight the complexities of multiculturalism and the challenges that come with navigating different cultural norms and expectations," Mohan, who has also written this film, explained.

The film presents a nuanced exploration of this vexing issue while recognising the beauty and the challenges of diversity.

"People need to connect to society or else loneliness will kill them. You will feel drained out," said George, who plays the lead role in this film.

"At one certain time, you need a family and you need to settle down. It should connect to emotion and not be materialistic," George added.

Apart from Mohan, George and Nair, the film boasts an impressive cast that includes Neha Zest, Paul Lee, Manuel Steirer, Azzy Mozerin, Vinayakan, Adrian Toh and Sheely.

