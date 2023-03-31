Chingles Announces #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT Campaign

Pass PassChingles, the popular gum brand from DharampalSatyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation is proud to announce their latest campaign #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT. The brand is thrilled to join hands with the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) for this campaign and can't wait to share the excitement with their fans. Since its launch in 2012, Chingles has been known for being the go-to brand for those who want to pull off hilarious and memorable pranks. The campaign began with the brand dropping tiny hints on their social media channels, challenging fans to guess who the G.O.A.T is. From pre-buzz to the final reveal, subtle hints were posted on chingles's social media with witty content that made people participate and share it on their instagram stories as they are decoding, which famous athlete or celebrity it could be. This has resulted in massive speculation and buzz on who the GOAT is. To get the excitement going, the initials of the GOAT have been revealed as S.K and as expected, this has kept the fans on their feet and forced them to put on their thinking caps. To join the contest, all that they have to do is follow the brand on social media @chinglesgums and stay tuned for exciting hints that Chingles is dropping. The fans are trying their best to figure out who the GOAT is, they are sharing their guesses by using the hashtag #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT. It's not as easy as anyone would think! This campaign is all about celebrating greatness, and they're excited to see people are joining the bandwagon. One can get along the fun by dropping their guesses for the personality who's daring, popular and of course, The Greatest of All Time. The campaign #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT was ideated and conceptualized by FoxyMoron. Mr. Arvind Kumar, General Manager Marketing, DharampalSatyapal Foods Ltd. says, "Chingles is known for its playful and fun-loving spirit. For years, it has taken a strong positioning by engaging people with good humour through pranks and hopes to continue doing the same through its playful campaigns and initiatives. This time, we wanted to do something unexpected and fun that would bring people together, and what better way to do that than a playful engagement with the G.O.A.T uncovered on April Fools' Day? We're thrilled that so many people are joining in and having fun." Commenting on the campaign, Mr.Alin Choubey, Business Head - North, FoxyMoron quotes, ''Chingles continues to push boundaries with their latest campaign, #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT, carrying on our tradition of out-of-the-box and innovative engagements. The fun-loving spirit has always been a hallmark of the brand, and we remain committed to bringing joy and laughter to the Chingles fans through creative initiatives. The collaboration between Team FoxyMoron and DS Group never fails to deliver unforgettable and fun-filled experiences.'' Chingles will unveil the big reveal - 'The G.O.A.T' personality on April 1! So, head over to @Chinglesgums social media pages now and start following them to join the fun! Be the first to crack the code and guess the G.O.A.T. Stand a chance to be rewarded too! ChinglesInstagram Page - www.instagram.com/chinglesgums Chingles Facebook Page - www.facebook.com/Chinglesgums Chingles Twitter Page - twitter.com/ChinglesGums #ChinglesGetsTheGOAT Pre-buzz: www.instagram.com/p/CqX3VgRP8A5/ www.instagram.com/p/CqSkAKhPamt/ About DS Group DS Group is a multi-business corporation with a strong Indian and international presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth and innovation. The key Business Pillars of the Group are Mouth Fresheners, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Agri, and other Investments. Catch salt and spices, Catch Beverages, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, Rajnigandha, Rajnigandha Pearls, Pulse, BABA, Tulsi, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the Group's business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its 'green' initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen.

