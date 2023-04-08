Third edition of Jammu Film Festival kicks off in grand manner

The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival commenced with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre on Saturday. The venue was beautifully decorated with art installations, and the festive ambience was further enhanced with folk dances outside the hall to welcome the guests. The opening ceremony was a grand affair, with all the guests being felicitated after traditional lamp lighting. The festival witnessed parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries like Iran, India, France and the United States. The audience comprised students, artists, art lovers and people from all walks of life.

The festival began with parallel screenings in all three halls, and the screenings were jam-packed with audiences. The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France, and the United States, including Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the conqueror, Sandhanam, and Liturgy of anti-tank obstacles. Chief Guest, Shri Vivekananad Rai (IRS), Director of Tourism, said, "I am delighted to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. The festival has been instrumental in promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and has provided a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent."

Celebrity Guest, Sh. MK Raina, a renowned theatre and film personality, shared, "I am glad to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. The festival provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, and I am delighted to watch the talent on display here." In addition to the esteemed Chief Guest and Celebrity Guest, the Jammu Film Festival also saw the presence of other distinguished guests of honour and guests. Neha Jalali, Joint Director at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, graced the event with her presence. KK Khosa, President of KP Sabha Jammu, was also present as a guest of honour.

The festival also witnessed the attendance of several other notable guests, including MK Yogi, Dr TK Bhat from ASKPC, B.B. Bhat, President of Zeesta Devi Srinagar, PN Shad, a renowned poet and writer, and Ruby Wazir from Mumbai. According to Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, "The response on day one has been overwhelming. The festival has received a total of around 100 entries from 16 countries, which is a testimony to its growing popularity in festival circuits. The Jammu Film Festival has been instrumental in promoting cinema in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are delighted to see the response we have received from delegates from all over India." The audience also enjoyed an interactive session with the celebrity guest, M K Raina, hosted by the Festival Director Rakesh Roshan Bhat.

The Festival's Jury Head, Mushtaq Kak, said, "The Jammu Film Festival has become a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent. It is heartening to see the quality of films that are being showcased here." Bharti Kaul, Vice President of Vomedh, expressed her delight at the response the festival has received, saying, "We are overwhelmed by the response that the Jammu Film Festival has received. It is our endeavour to promote cinema in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are delighted to see the support we have received from sponsors and film enthusiasts."

Retd Wing Comm Ashok Saraf, Advisor to Vomedh, said, "The Jammu Film Festival has become a prestigious platform for filmmakers to showcase their work. We are delighted to see the response we have received, and we hope to continue to support the festival in the future." The day ended with a screening of the documentary by Sakal Bhatt, Exile and Exodus - Forgotten Tragedy - Nadimarg Massacre. In total, around 25 feature films, short films, and documentaries were screened on the first day of the festival. Delegates from all over India attended the event, and the audience included students from many colleges, artists, art lovers, and people in general. Notably, three female documentary directors, Sakal Bhat from Delhi, Abanti Sinha from Kolkata, and Neha Sharma from Chandigarh, were present at the festival. The key team members of the feature film Trek to Neverland, including its lead actor Eklavya Sood from Himachal, were also present. The jam-packed audience was thrilled to witness such a fantastic lineup of films.

The festival has screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries, and it will run till April 9. In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events like panel discussions, a red carpet, a culture showcase, and a painting exhibition. The festival's opening day was a grand success, and audiences are looking forward to the rest of the festival, which includes panel discussions, red-carpet events, cultural showcases, and painting exhibitions. With such a fantastic lineup of films, Jammu Film Festival promises to be a treat for film lovers and art enthusiasts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)