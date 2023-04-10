Can Seven Kings Must Die provide the perfect finale to The Last Kingdom's epic tale? Know in detail

Netflix is preparing to launch the highly anticipated movie, Seven Kings Must Die, which serves as a follow-up to the immensely popular television series, The Last Kingdom. The show, based on Bernard Cornwell's book series, The Saxon Stories, has garnered a vast and dedicated fan base across the globe throughout its five seasons. Rather than a sixth season, the two-hour film promises to deliver an exciting and grand finale to Uhtred's journey in Seven Kings Must Die.

What can expect in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

The highly anticipated conclusion to The Last Kingdom, Seven Kings Must Die, has been eagerly awaited by fans since the conclusion of Season 5. As the movie's release draws near, enthusiasts may be curious about the plot and the fate of the show's beloved characters. Will Seven Kings Must Die film deliver the perfect finale to The Last Kingdom's epic journey? Here's everything we know so far.

Season 5 of The Last Kingdom concluded with the events of the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwell's novel series, 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' Despite this, there were still unresolved elements in the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg that remained to be explored.

As a standalone epilogue, Seven Kings Must Die draws inspiration from the final novels in Cornwell's series, including "War of the Wolf," "Sword of Kings," and "War Lord." Viewers of The Last Kingdom saw Uhtred, Athelstan, and the combined forces of Mercia and Wessex successfully defeat Constantine II, the King of Scotland, and his army, setting the stage for an intriguing premise for the movie.

In his quest to reclaim his ancestral home of Bebbanburg, Uhtred struck a deal with Constantine to ensure that Northumbria remained a buffer zone between England and Scotland until a new English king had been appointed. However, in Season 4, Aelfweard was in the middle of a family feud, with his grandfather Aethelhelm vying for him to be the king. However, Aelfweard did not know that Aethelhelm was planning to kill Aethelstan to remove him from the competition.

In the book, Aelfweard is the last person who can become the new king after King Edward, who is dying. Before he passes away, King Edward splits his kingdom between two brothers, with Wessex given to Aelfweard and Mercia to Aethelstan. Uhtred realizes that this decision could cause a civil war, and Aethelhelm's actions could potentially escalate the situation.

Towards the end of the book, Aethelhelm tries to escape to London but is killed in the process. Aelfweard is captured and killed by Aethelstan, which could lead to a war between the two brothers. However, before he dies, Aethelhelm regrets his decision, and the situation remains uncertain, leaving fans eager to see how the story will unfold in Seven Kings Must Die.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for "The Last Kingdom film providing details about the cast and story. The trailer comes a year after the end of season 5 of the series. The trailer reveals that King Edward, portrayed by Timothy Innes, has died, and Wessex and Northumbria are once again under threat as new characters challenge Æthelstan's claim to the throne. Uhtred, played by Alexander Dreymon, finds himself during another war as he must decide what is best for his kingdom.

The recent trailer for the movie was released on March 8, 2023, and after Edward's death is announced, the trailer hints that a new character will be crowned as the ruler of Anglo-Saxons. Although Æthelstan is named as Edward's successor, Queen Eadgifu will not be content with this and will push for someone else to claim the throne.

As news of Edward's death spreads, it appears that several rulers will attempt to increase their power, including allying with Uhtred. This may explain the scenes in the trailer depicting the tension between Uhtred and Æthelstan, with physical confrontations between the two characters. Regardless of which side Uhtred chooses, the trailer makes it clear that he will align himself with the ruler who cares about the people and allows Danes and Saxons to co-exist peacefully.

Watch the trailer of The Last Kingdom movie below.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die synopsis

"Following the death of King Edward [played by Timothy Innes], a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England."

The Last Kingdom movie, Seven Kings Must Die will be released on April 14, 2023, on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix TV series and movies!

