ALTT's "Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya" set to release on April 21st, 2023 - Catch the Trailer now

The spine-tingling horror-thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya is a mysterious story of seven deaths that occurred in an old haveli, exploring the possibility of whether it was a murder, a mass suicide, or something beyond imagination.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:55 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: ALTT, the renowned digital platform for streaming original content, is excited to announce the launch of its latest web series - Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya, set to premiere on 21st April 23. The spine-tingling horror-thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya is a mysterious story of seven deaths that occurred in an old haveli, exploring the possibility of whether it was a murder, a mass suicide, or something beyond imagination. With an ensemble cast featuring some of the industry's finest actors like Akshay Sethi, Shrey Arora, and Hemant Chaudhary, the series is sure to enthrall audiences across the country with its gripping storyline and high production value.

Mr. Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer, shared his excitement about the launch of the new series, stating, ''We are thrilled to bring another captivating story to our audience with Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. The show explores the unexplained and the unknown, offering a unique viewing experience. Our team has put in a lot of effort to bring this thrilling story to life, and we are confident that the audience will enjoy this captivating tale of mystery, greed and its consequences.'' Don't miss out on the spine-tingling excitement of ''Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya,'' premiering on ALTT on 21st April 23. Witness the story of a family haunted by the past and the present with its intriguing plot and talented cast. The series promises to be a treat for all horror-thriller enthusiasts.

https://rb.gy/ffb5y

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

