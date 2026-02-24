Burberry's winter 2026 show evokes a rainy London night out
Burberry recreated a rainy London night out for its winter 2026 show on Monday, sending models in fur and leather down a tar-like catwalk covered in puddles. In Old Billingsgate Market, a former fish market on the banks of the Thames, a replica of Tower Bridge provided the centrepiece of creative director Daniel Lee's seventh show for the British luxury brand.
Outerwear pieces included blue trench coats with ruffled collars, a check shearling jacket, and a dark plum overcoat with giant fur lapels.
In a collection meant to evoke "going out in a particularly London way", women wore slinky satin dresses with fur trench coats and chunky check scarves, with men in leather suits, hoodies, and motorcycle boots. Trousers and dresses featured beadwork designed to echo rainfall. Among those walking the runway were Romeo Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham, and model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who were reflected in the resin puddles as they walked over the dark rubber floor to a throbbing club soundtrack by FKA twigs.
Under CEO Joshua Schulman, Burberry has refocused on its core outerwear and scarf ranges and is beginning to recover from a two-year slump in sales. Last month the brand said young Chinese shoppers snapped up its check scarves in the fourth quarter, boosting its revenue. (Reporting by Helen Reid)
