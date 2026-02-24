Left Menu

Burberry's winter 2026 show evokes a rainy London night out

Burberry recreated ​a rainy London night out ​for its winter 2026 ‌show on ​Monday, sending models in fur and leather down a tar-like catwalk covered in puddles. In Old Billingsgate ‌Market, a former fish market on the banks of the Thames, a replica of Tower Bridge provided the centrepiece of creative director Daniel Lee's ‌seventh show for the British luxury brand.

Burberry recreated ​a rainy London night out ​for its winter 2026 ‌show on ​Monday, sending models in fur and leather down a tar-like catwalk covered in puddles.

In Old Billingsgate ‌Market, a former fish market on the banks of the Thames, a replica of Tower Bridge provided the centrepiece of creative director Daniel Lee's ‌seventh show for the British luxury brand. Outerwear pieces included blue trench ‌coats with ruffled collars, a check shearling jacket, and a dark plum overcoat with giant fur lapels.

In a collection meant to evoke "going out in a particularly London way", women ⁠wore ​slinky satin ⁠dresses with fur trench coats and chunky check scarves, with men in leather suits, hoodies, ⁠and motorcycle boots. Trousers and dresses featured beadwork designed to echo rainfall. Among those ​walking the runway were Romeo Beckham, son of soccer star David ⁠Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham, and model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who were reflected in ⁠the ​resin puddles as they walked over the dark rubber floor to a throbbing club soundtrack by FKA twigs.

Under CEO Joshua Schulman, ⁠Burberry has refocused on its core outerwear and scarf ranges and is ⁠beginning to ⁠recover from a two-year slump in sales. Last month the brand said young Chinese shoppers snapped up its check ‌scarves in ‌the fourth quarter, boosting its revenue. (Reporting ​by Helen Reid)

