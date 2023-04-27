Zoe Saldana on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3': It is the end for Gamora

The ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' will go on, but actor Zoe Saldana says she is done with playing Gamora in the popular superhero film series.

In an interview with entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, ''I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.'' In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Saldana plays Gamora, a warrior-assassin who was forcibly adopted by supervillain Thanos after he eliminated half of her planet's race.

The actor had expected to play Gamora in only one movie of ''Guardians of the Galaxy'', and franchise director James Gunn almost killed her off in the second chapter.

Saldana, whose film credits include ''Star Trek'' reboot series and ''The Adam Project'', said on her last day of filming of ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'', she gave a speech thanking the crew she had known for almost a decade, many of whom were in tears.

''I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship,'' recalled the actor, who has starred in other Marvel titles such as ''Avengers: Infinity War'' and ''Avengers: Endgame''.

Also starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone, ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'' will arrive in cinema halls in May.

