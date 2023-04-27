Black Knight released trailer offers a look into dark and dangerous world of the last survivors

Netflix has recently revealed a teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Korean drama series, Black Knight. Based on Lee Yun Gyun's webtoon Delivery Knight, the show is set in a dystopian future where air pollution has reached critical levels, making respirators a necessity for survival. With only 1% of the Korean peninsula's original population remaining, delivery drivers have become the lifeline for its people.

The plot of Black Knight revolves around the story of a legendary delivery man known as '5-8', portrayed by popular actor Kim Woo-bin. He is highly skilled in fighting and is the main protagonist of the series. Alongside him, other notable actors such as Song Seung-heon, Kang Yoo-seok, and Esom are set to make appearances.

The teaser trailer offers a sneak peek into the bleak and vast world of the deliverymen. Set 40 years in the future, the Korean peninsula has transformed into a desert, leaving only a mere 1% of the population to survive. While some of Seoul’s landmarks are still visible, the city and its once-beautiful nature have disappeared. The Han River is filled with sand, and N Seoul Tower is partially destroyed. Kim Woo-bin's character, the legendary deliveryman 5-8, delivers oxygen and other essential supplies during the day, taking responsibility for the survival of those left behind. At night, he transforms into the Black Knight, leading a rebellion to overthrow the ruling Chun Myung Group, which holds all the power in this barren world.

Black Knight takes place in the year 2071 when living without a respirator is impossible due to extreme air pollution. With the majority of the Korean peninsula now a wasteland, the delivery drivers play a vital role in ensuring the survival of its inhabitants. '5-8', who possesses extraordinary fighting skills, meets 'Sa-wol', a refugee who dreams of becoming a delivery driver and represents the only hope for the refugees.

In the series, Chun Myung Group’s successor, Ryu Seok (played by Song Seung Heon), believes that everything is within their control and that sacrifices must be made for a better life. However, '5-8' declares that Ryu Seok will not decide the new order of the world and promises to resist his authority. Meanwhile, military intelligence officer Seol Ah (played by Lee Som) warns '5-8' of the potential chaos that may ensue, and refugee Sa Wol (played by Kang Yoo Suk) jumps onto one of the delivery trucks to pursue his dream of becoming a deliveryman.

Black Knight is set to be released on May 12, 2023! Keep an eye on Devdiscourse to know more about popular international television series.

