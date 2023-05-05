UK court jails Nigerian senator for more than 9 yrs for kidney-trafficking plot

A London court has jailed Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu for nine years and eight months in Britain's first illegal organ-harvesting prosecution, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Friday.

Ekweremadu's wife Beatrice, 56, and London-based doctor Obinna Obeta, 51, were sentenced to four years and six months, and ten years, respectively, the CPS said, for conspiring to arrange the travel of a man in order to harvest his organs.

They were convicted in March of trafficking a street trader from Lagos to Britain to illegally harvest his kidney for a transplant for their sick daughter.

