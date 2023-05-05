Left Menu

Seann William to play titular role in romantic comedy 'The Last Bachelor'

Seann who is known for 'American Pie 2' will sooner play the lead in the upcoming romantic comedy by 'The Girl Next Door' director Luke Greenfield. The other details related to casting for the project are still has to be revealed as it is in the early stage of development.

Seann William (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Seann William Scott will soon be seen in a romantic comedy 'The Last Bachelor' directed by Luke Greenfield. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Seann who starred in 'American Pie 2', will play the lead in the upcoming romantic comedy by 'The Girl Next Door' director Luke Greenfield. The other details related to casting for the project are still has to be revealed as it is in the early stage of development.

Luke has co-written the script with Jason Benoit. The story follows the eternal bachelor Tommy Kriffman (Seann William Scott), who with time has realised that getting married is important after his friends have settled. Being obsessed with the thought of having a wife he meets a stunning woman who isn't ready to get settled. As the roles are reversed, Tommy will get a taste of his own medicine as he has to connive his lover to settle and not goof around. The director said, "It's crazy, this film has always been a passion project of mine, but now weirdly enough, it's become more of an autobiography. And that's not a good thing! Now I know first-hand what this character is going through. And sure, it's hilarious, but this story is definitely honest and real, and it's going to hit home emotionally to a lot of people."

The movie will launch at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

