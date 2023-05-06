No other country could do it, PM Sunak says of King Charles' coronation

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the coronation of King Charles on Saturday as a show of the nation's history and a demonstration of its modern character, saying no other country could muster such a "dazzling display".

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 03:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
Sunak said it would be a "moment of extraordinary national pride". "No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," he said in a statement.

"But this is not just a spectacle. It's a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born." Sunak said the ceremony at the abbey, where kings of England and Britain have been crowned since 1066, would involve representatives from every faith for the first time.

"So let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for," he said. "Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

