Katy Perry, Lionel Richie attend King Charles III's coronation in London

American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on Saturday, attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 16:31 IST
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on Saturday, attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London. Several pictures of the celebs from the ceremony went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Perry could be seen dressed head-to-toe in a lilac outfit. She wore a skirt and short-sleeved jacket with matching gloves and an elaborate fascinator. She accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and carried a white handbag. According to People Magazine, Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) in 2007. She was pictured taking her seat amongst the 2,200 guests present at the coronation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Richie, 73, looked handsome in a three-piece suit with a tie as he chatted with fellow guests before the coronation began. The American Idol judges are set to perform at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, the day after the service crowning Charles and Queen Camilla, reported People Magazine.

Richie, who has known Charles was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King's charity, The Prince's Trust, in 2019. Other celebrities on the list are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics. The concert will also feature world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as well as recent 'The Piano' winner Lucy.

The concert, which is taking place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, will be hosted by Downtown Abbey and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville, as per People Magazine. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the U.K. -- and, of course, members of the royal family.

Following the conclusion of the coronation weekend, Charles and Camilla, 75, will travel to Sandringham in Norfolk, reported People Magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

