Left Menu

FACTBOX-Who is writer Zakhar Prilepin, target of car bomb in Russia?

Last year he took a prominent role in creating GRAD, a parliamentary group that seeks to identify cultural figures with "anti-Russian" views and persuade the state and business to stop funding them. GRAD's initials stand for "Group to investigate anti-Russian activity in the cultural sphere." Grad is also the Russian word for "hail", and the name of a missile system.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:36 IST
FACTBOX-Who is writer Zakhar Prilepin, target of car bomb in Russia?

Here are some key facts about Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian nationalist writer who was wounded when a bomb blew up his car on Saturday. - Prilepin, 47, is the author of six novels, often focusing on dark themes. His debut novel "The Pathologies" told the story of young soldiers in the Chechen wars. He has also written numerous poems, essays and articles, and is the recipient of various state awards including a 2021 arts prize from the defence ministry.

- He is an outspoken pro-war figure on social media, with around 300,000 subscribers each to his Telegram and YouTube channels. - For years, he has organised Russian proxy fighters in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, boasting in a 2019 YouTube interview that his unit "killed people in big numbers". The extent of his direct combat involvement is not clear.

- Prilepin has been politically active as the co-chair of the "A Just Russia - For Truth" party. Last year he took a prominent role in creating GRAD, a parliamentary group that seeks to identify cultural figures with "anti-Russian" views and persuade the state and business to stop funding them. GRAD's initials stand for "Group to investigate anti-Russian activity in the cultural sphere." Grad is also the Russian word for "hail", and the name of a missile system. - Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, he has been sanctioned by Switzerland, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the European Union. (Additional reporting by Olena Harmash, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023