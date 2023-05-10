Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93 - (A)

Left Menu

Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, has died. The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, has died. He was 93. The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death on Tuesday. Carbajal had been hospitalized in the north-central city of León for blood pressure problems, was discharged and died at home.

Known as "La Tota,'' he played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches from 1950-66.

Three other Mexicans have since appeared in five World Cups: Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa. Others to achieve the feat include Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany's Lothar Matthäus and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon.

"I mourn the passing of one of the greatest legends of our Mexican soccer," Marquez wrote on Twitter.

Carbajal played for León from 1950-56, winning titles in 1952 and 1956.

After retiring as a player, Carbajal coached León, Morelia, Curtidores and Campesinos.

