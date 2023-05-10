India's rich arts and culture displayed on sidelines of G20 meet in Goa

An 'Art Hotel Project', showcasing some of the rare cultural finds of the country, has been put up on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Third Developmental Working Group (DWG) meeting in Goa.

The project, presented by Serendipity Arts, was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, Joint Secretary (20), Union Ministry of External Affairs, state minister Mauvin Godinho and others including Serendipity Arts founder patron Sunil Kant Munjal.

''Spread across multiple areas, the Art Hotel Project is divided into portions that introduce people to our history, give visitors an opportunity to explore our roots and delve deeper into the story behind diverse cultural traditions and practices from Goa,'' said a press release by Serendipity Arts, the cultural partner for the third DWG meeting which began near state capital Panaji on Tuesday.

It also allows people to experience the modern design innovations made by traditional craftspeople, the release said. The project has been specially designed to exhibit some of the rare cultural finds and offerings of the country and Goa with an aim to create a unique cultural experience for all the foreign delegates travelling to the meetings from across the world, it added.

On the occasion, CM Sawant said, ''India has a rich history and our arts and crafts are diverse across regions. This unique Art Hotel Project, partnered with Serendipity Arts, provides just the needed opportunity to G20 delegates to understand history, culture and heritage through this amazing setup here which has rare and unique works.''

