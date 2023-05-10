Left Menu

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you cant, the actor added.When the interviewer noted he had six children, De Niro said, Seven, actually.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 10-05-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 09:39 IST
Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79
Robert De Niro Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a baby, making him a father of seven children at the age of 79.

The multiple Academy Award winner shared the news in an interview with entertainment website ET Canada for his upcoming film, ''About My Father''.

De Niro said he sometimes had to be a ''stern'' parent to his other six children.

''I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but (sometimes) you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't,'' the actor added.

When the interviewer noted he had six children, De Niro said, ''Seven, actually. I just had a baby.'' He reportedly has six other children from previous relationships: Drena and Raphael with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

The acclaimed actor didn't share any other details about the newborn or his partner, but he is believed to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts trainer who starred as a Tai Chi instructor in his 2015 comedy film ''The Intern''.

About parenting, De Niro further said his children disagree with him at times but ''they're respectful''.

''My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023