Declare 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in Delhi: VHP asks CM Kejriwal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to declare the film ''The Kerala Story'' tax-free in the national capital so that families belonging to economically weaker sections can also watch the movie.

In a letter to the chief minister, the RSS affiliate described the film as an "eye opener" and said its screening is ''very important'' to increase awareness among people about "nefarious designs and activities of the jihadi elements", keeping in view the safety of girls and women in the city.

"'The Kerala Story' has been produced on a very important subject. The film is an eye opener as it shows the truth behind the nefarious designs and activities of the jihadi elements," Delhi VHP secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta said in his letter to Kejriwal.

"Hence we request you to declare 'The Kerala Story' film tax-free in Delhi so that maximum number of families belonging to economically weaker sections can also watch it," he added.

Chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already declared the screening of the film tax-free in the respective states, the VHP leader said.

The film has been at the centre of a controversy since it was released last week. BJP leaders have supported the film and urged other states to follow suit. The West Bengal government announced a ban on the film on Monday to ''maintain peace" in the state.

''The Kerala Story'', which stars Adah Sharma, highlights the issue of alleged forced conversion and radicalisation of women in Kerala, which sparked controversy as soon as its trailer was released. Its director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah have said that the film is based on true events.

