Mumbai: Man kills late wife's 'paramour'

A 40-year-old man, who had served a jail term for murdering his wife, on Wednesday killed a 38-year-old contractor who he suspected was her paramour, police said.The contractor was attacked with a sharp weapon after a scuffle by one Brijesh Prasad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:40 IST
A 40-year-old man, who had served a jail term for murdering his wife, on Wednesday killed a 38-year-old contractor who he suspected was her paramour, police said.

The contractor was attacked with a sharp weapon after a scuffle by one Brijesh Prasad. The victim died during the treatment at state-run J J hospital, he said. Prasad's interrogation revealed that he had murdered his wife five years ago in the jurisdiction of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in south Mumbai suspecting her fidelity. He was behind bars for five years to complete his sentence in the case, the official said. After coming out of jail, Prasad planned to kill the contractor.

