Prime Video sets July premiere for 'Good Omens' season 2

The second season of the fantasy comedy series ''Good Omens'' will arrive on Prime Video on July 28.

The British series is originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international bestselling novel ''Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch''.

The new season, consisting of six-episodes, will see lead stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant return as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

The official Twitter page of ''Good Omens'' shared the premiere update on Wednesday night.

''And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @PrimeVideo,'' the post read.

According to Prime Video, season two of ''Good Omens'' explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

''Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,'' the official synopsis read.

Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes.

The upcoming chapter of ''Good Omens'' is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

