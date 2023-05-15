Left Menu

'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies, age 89

Doyle Brunson, also known as the "Godfather of Poker", died at age 89 on Sunday in Las Vegas, his family said in a statement his agent shared on Twitter. "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers.

Reuters | Las Vegas | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:04 IST
'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies, age 89
Doyle Brunson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Doyle Brunson, also known as the "Godfather of Poker", died at age 89 on Sunday in Las Vegas, his family said in a statement his agent shared on Twitter. "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace", the family of the two-time world poker champion said.

Brunson, won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth's 16. Dubbed "Texas Dolly," he captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023