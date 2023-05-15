Left Menu

SRK launches Gauri Khan's coffee table book, says "She's busiest person in our house"

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday launched Gauri Khan's coffee table book 'My Life In Design' on interior design in Mumbai.

15-05-2023
SRK launches Gauri Khan's coffee table book, says "She's busiest person in our house"
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan (Image source: ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday launched Gauri Khan's coffee table book 'My Life In Design' on interior design in Mumbai. SRK and Gauri were seen posing in front of the paps while unveiling the book.

During a media interaction, King Khan also spoke about his relationship with his wife and how it's more than just a husband's duty to be there. The actor said, "Gauri and I have known each for years - she was 14, I was 18 and we have known each other for years and sometimes when you know each other for years, a sense of appreciation for each other's work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted. I have been doing what I do for a long time and Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We've raised three beautiful children. She has been a wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of god and people."

SRK further said "There is a mediocre sense of creativity in our whole family including our ten-year-old (AbRam). I think 23 to 24 years of our married life, we were so busy settling down in Mumbai and the overwhelming response we got from the profession that I am in just to deal with it and to lead a normal life and bring up children that she never realized that there was an aspect of her's which needed to some kind of life. This book I think stands for all of that." The book also features some exclusive images of their Mumbai residence 'Mannat'.

Recently, Gauri dropped some super-exclusive fam-jam pictures that made a way into her book, 'My Life In Design.' "This book is for all the people who miss out on the dream of life to be creative. You can start at any age. At 40, she started doing this. She started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop. She worked it out all on her own and has continued to do it all by herself, he added.

The 'Chak De India' actor also showered praises on her wife during the interaction. He said, "She is the busiest in our whole house and when I ask her why she works so much, she says it satisfies her. The material end of it all is not important. We all have to have dinner together and on those dinners we discuss, how was your day at work and at the end of the dinner, the discussion is that it was a satisfying day. Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day. So thank you Gauri for giving this success mantra to the family." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

