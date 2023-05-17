Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' adds Chiwetel Ejiofor

British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast of Tom Hardy-led “Venom 3”.

According to the entertainment news portal Deadline, the actor will feature alongside Hardy and ''Ted Lasso'' star Juno Temple in the project. Hardy will reprise his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies -- ''Venom'' and ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage''.

The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since 2018's “Venom”. She was credited as one of the writers of the movie.

Marcel will direct “Venom 3” from a story by herself and Hardy. The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

“Venom” franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man’s most recognisable antagonists.

Ejiofor is no stranger to superhero movies as he previously appeared as Baron Mordo in Marvel Studios’ ''Doctor Strange'' and its sequel ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness''.

He will be next seen in ''Rob Peace'', which he also directed, and Netflix’s ''The Old Guard 2''.

