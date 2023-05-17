Randeep Hooda gained 18 kg for 'Inspector Avinash'

Actors are often required to alter their bodies to suit on-screen characters. Actor Randeep Hooda recently underwent body transformation for 'Inspector Avinash'. He had to put on 18 kgs for his cop role in 'Inspector Avinash'.

"As an actor, I try and make sure that I come as close as possible to the character. Playing Avinash Mishra, was physically challenging for me not only because I had to put on 18kgs but also because I had to perform heavy action scenes. You will see my character gaining weight as the show progresses," Randeep said. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the show also features a talented ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

'Inspector Avinash' takes you to the heart of Uttar Pradesh in the 90s, a world plagued by rampant crime and corruption. With the mafia and illegal arms trade reigning supreme, a brave and exceptional cop, Avinash Mishra, with his team, battle to curb the growing mafia dominance. As he fights for a crime-free state, with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the gruelling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system.

Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities. The action drama is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from May 18. (ANI)

